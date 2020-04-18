8 Additions In Delhi Containment Zone List In 24 Hours, Total 76

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 14,792 (File)

The Delhi government has marked eight areas as coronavirus containment zones in the last 24 hours taking the total to 76. The national capital has reported 1,707 positive cases and 42 COVID-19 deaths as of now, the health ministry data says.

The new areas that have been declared containment zones are: A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony; Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari; Budh Nagar, Inderpuri; Oberoi Apartment; G-1 2nd Floor Mansarovar Garden; E-51 and E-21 street 8, Shastri Park; T-606 street-18 Gautam Puri; A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an address on video on Saturday, said that people in many areas are not adhering to the lockdown rules and were seen on the streets.

"People are still seen going out on the streets. If the centre has imposed a lockdown, people should know there is a strong reason behind it. It's for their own good," he said.

Warning people to stay indoors, Mr Kejriwal revealed that 26 people from an extended family were infected with the virus because they kept visiting each other flouting the social distancing rule.

"In Jahangirpuri, 26 people of the same family tested positive. They lived next to each other and despite containment measures, they continued visiting each other. We are worried for you," he added.

The chief minister said 60 sanitisation machines have been deployed in the city. "Do reach out to us for sanitisation," he said.

He also said his government is providing free ration to those in need.

The Delhi government is running "Operation Shield" to arrest the growing COVID-19 cases. The drive entails sealing (containment zones), home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local santisation and door-to-door surveillance.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 14,792, which includes 488 deaths, the Health Ministry said today, adding that 957 new cases and 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.