Delhi Cop Shot Dead Brother-In-Law Over Family Dispute, Arrested: Police

The incident took place at 8 am in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. (Representational image)

A Delhi police constable shot dead his brother-in-law, who was also a police officer, today allegedly over a family dispute. The incident took place at 8 am in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, police officials said.

Constable Vikram Singh shot 36-year-old Virendra Nanda in the head with his service rifle, they added. Mr Nanda, who was a sub-inspector in Haryana Police and also a judo player, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was living with the accused for the last 5-6 years.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the two regarding the transaction of money.

Police has arrested Constable Vikram and his service revolver has also been seized.