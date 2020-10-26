Delhi Cop Arrested For Flashing, Molesting Women; 4 Cases Filed In A Day

Delhi Police sub-inspector Puneet Grewal was arrested on Saturday.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly molesting, stalking and passing lewd remarks at women. He was arrested on Saturday after complaints from at least four women. On October 17, three women in south west Delhi's Dwarka complained of being stalked and molested by a person in a grey Baleno between 8 am and 9 am. A fourth person too filed a similar complaint.

Four separate cases have been lodged against him including the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Delhi Police said.

One of the women described the horror in a video, narrating the incident that took place when she went for cycling on the morning of October 17. "While cycling, I noticed a small, grey car which had its rear glass broken. After some time, I noticed that the car was being driven beside me. I didn't look at him. He honked at me. I gestured him to move ahead. He didn't move ahead and chased me."

The woman said the man in the car asked her for directions to Sector-14 in Dwarka and when she was about to tell him, he unzipped his trousers and started touching his private parts. "I angrily asked him to leave. I then realised that there was nobody around me and that cars were passing by in high speed. The man in the car started saying nasty things," she said in the video. "He wasn't stopping. He went on."

The man fled when she started screaming for help when she saw a few vehicles parked.

To trace the accused, the police went through footage from 200 CCTV cameras and deployed nearly 200 police personnel.

Details of 286 Balenos registered in Delhi were also tracked down. The car used by the accused, however, did not have a registered number.

The accused was finally tracked down to his home in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Saturday and was identified as sub-inspector Puneet Grewal.

He was posted at Special Cell unit of Delhi Police and is currently under judicial custody, the police said.

The cop had allegedly harassed several other women but First Information Reports (FIRs) were not filed, police sources said, adding that more cases could be filed against him as they collect details of similar complaints.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)