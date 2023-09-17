Delhi Cop Thrashed By Woman, Sons After He Asked Them To 'Drive Carefully'

Delhi Police Constable attacked: The accused have been arrested (Representational)

A head constable was brutally thrashed by three people in Delhi as he asked them to "drive carefully" after their car drove too close to his vehicle and hit the front side, officials said.

The incident was reported from Tilak Nagar area in Delhi on September 15.

In his complaint, M G Rajesh said that after his vehicle was hit, he asked the occupants of the car - two men and a woman -not to drive rashly, pointing at the damage to his car and left for his home.

The 50-year-old said he was on his way home after the brief interaction with the three, but they followed him and blocked his way.

He said they dragged him out of the car and thrashed him with bricks and iron rod, and also damaged his car.

"One of the men picked up a brick and damaged the windshield of my vehicle," he said. The head constable alleged that the same man dragged him out of his vehicle and started thrashing him.

"I managed to push one of the men away, but the woman attacked me with the brick. The man then overpowered me while his brother attacked me with an iron rod," he said.

Mr Rajesh said he fell unconscious after the brutal attack.

Rajesh's son said the attackers fled the scene after injuring his father and a man stopped and rushed him to the hospital in his car.

"My father is currently being treated for his injuries at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital," he said.

He suffered serious head injuries, police said.

Police said the two brothers have been arrested and they are probing the role of the woman - believed to be their mother.