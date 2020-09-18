Delhi Cop, 37, Found Dead At His South Delhi Home; Probe Ordered

A 37-year-old Delhi Police constable was found dead in his apartment in south Delhi (Representational)

A 37-year-old Delhi Police constable was found dead at his home in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said today.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot," they added.

Police were informed about the incident around 11:26 pm on Thursday.

The constable, Satender, was posted at Daryaganj ACP's office in Central district under Delhi Police and lived with his wife and child at PTS colony in Malviya Nagar, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the constable returned home last evening at around 10 pm and was found dead shortly after that.

Satender was taken to Max Hospital in south Delhi, where he was declared brought dead, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason for the constable's death and have started an investigation in the case. "Inquest proceedings are going on," they said.

The constable's body will be handed over to his family after a forensic test, the police said.

