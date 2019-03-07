Delhi Women Panel To Frame Gender-Related Manifesto For Political Parties

Swati Maliwal said the women's commission will come up with a manifesto on women's issues. (FILE)

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has decided to frame a manifesto highlighting the issues faced by women by next week and send it to all the political parties for its inclusion in their agenda.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday that there was a need to understand the extent to which women were suffering. Keeping that in view, the Commission will come up with a manifesto on women's issues, she said.

"I will try to meet the heads of all the political parties and urge them to include the manifesto in their agenda and work on the women's issues in case they get elected," Ms Maliwal said.

Ms Maliwal said she and other DCW members would meet experts who would help them in forming the manifesto.

Ms Maliwal also advocated sending rape cases involving MPs and MLAs to fast-track courts.