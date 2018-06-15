DCW Seeks Report On Delay In Arrest Of Self-Styled Godman

According to the Delhi Commission for Women, Daati Maharaj has not been arrested yet despite an FIR registered against him.

Delhi | | Updated: June 15, 2018 09:44 IST
Daati Maharaj is the founder of the Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust (File Photo)

New Delhi:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) seeking the reasons for the delay in arrest of self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman.

According to the Commission, the godman has not been arrested yet despite an FIR registered against him.

"It has come to the knowledge of the Commission through media reports that the accused Daati Maharaj has not been arrested till now and he is giving interviews to the media from his ashram. This is a very serious matter," the letter stated.

"Please provide an action taken report to the Commission within 48 hours of receipt of this notice," it added.

The incident came to light after the 25-year-old survivor registered a case in Fatehpur Beri Police Station under sections of 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 354 (molestation) on Monday against the godman, who is the founder of Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also said that the godman should be arrested immediately and proper investigation be done in the matter.

"Deeply shocked. Daati Maharaj, a rape accused is yet to be arrested and is conveniently giving media interviews from his 'ashram'. DCW has issued notice to Crime Branch to seek reasons for same. Daati Maharaj should be immediately arrested and proper investigation done in the matter," she tweeted.

