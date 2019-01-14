Women's Panel Seeks Police Report On Threat To Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter

Arvind Kejriwal received a mail on Wednesday from an anonymous account threatening to kidnap his daughter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday sought a detailed information from Delhi Police over its action taken in the matter regarding an email threatening to kidnap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter.

In a letter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal asked the Delhi Police to provide information to the Commission by Wednesday on some points that included copy of FIR registered in the matter, status report of the investigation, details of the email ID and IP address from which the mail was sent; whether the IP address has been tracked and the location/ persons identified, if not, provide reason for the same; and reason for no arrests in the matter to date.

"The Commission views this as an extremely serious matter where the family of the elected head of the state is being openly threatened and the police has failed to nab the culprits. In the past as well, the security of the Chief Minister and his family has been breached on several occasions which raises serious concerns on the safety.

"It is learnt that the Delhi Police has deputed a Personal Security Officer with the (Arvind Kejriwal's) daughter and the matter has been referred to the Cyber Cell wing of the force. Mere posting of a PSO is not enough and immediate steps should be taken to nab the culprits as well as ensure complete protection and safety of the Chief Minister and his family," the letter read.

As per the letter, the DCW chief has taken suo-moto cognisance of the media reports regarding the matter.

The official email of the Delhi Chief Minister received a mail on Wednesday from an anonymous account threatening to kidnap his daughter.