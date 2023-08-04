Delhi Civic Body To Temporarily Remove Street Dogs Ahead Of G20 Summit

Sterilization of stray dogs will be started on August 4 and continue till August 30. (Representational)

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an action plan for the removal of stray dogs from the vicinity of prominent locations in the national capital, an official statement said.

According to the official statement, sterilization of stray dogs will be started on August 4 and continue till August 30.

"All stray dogs picked up from the locations shall be temporarily kept at the ABC centres run by NGO/ Pvt Vety Doctors," it said.

"Massive drive will be carried out for the removal of stray dogs with the help of NGO and Private Veterinary Doctors. During this drive men and machinery of the concerned NGO along with those of the zones may be deployed to make the operation successful from August 4 to 30," it added.

The release noted that the stray dogs that are picked up from these locations will be kept at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for their further care and feeding till the programme is over.

"As per the ABC Dog Rules 2001 now 2023, stray dogs shall be released back in the same area from where they were picked up but these dogs shall be kept temporarily at the ABC Centre due to the G-20 summit. However, these dogs would be released back to the same locations they were picked from," it said.

The notification also instructed the DDVS to please ensure that there should be no injury to the dogs while picking and releasing.

"Butterfly net method may be used for the picking of the stray dogs," it said.

