Delhi Chief Minister Announces Free Annual Health Checks Of Workers, Families

The Delhi government will conduct free annual health check-ups of workers and their family members and come up with a notification to fix the period between midday to 3 pm as rest hours for them, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

"They often work in difficult and risky environments leading, to serious illnesses. The government will now take full responsibility for their health," she said while addressing a programme to felicitate workers on International Labour Day.

Gupta said the Delhi government will also ensure that the workers are provided rest from 12 noon to 3 pm when the day is intensely warm and bring out a notification for it.

An official advisory under the summer action plan has already been issued in this regard. The chief minister also mentioned that the Delhi government has increased the minimum wage from April 1, 2025.

The BJP government in Delhi has already started implementing schemes such as Ayushman Bharat for health insurance, Vay Vandana Yojana for senior citizens aged 70 and above, Atal canteen for food and Palna Kendra creches for children of working women, which will directly benefit the workers, she said.

"It is the government's responsibility to take care of all the workers who have been involved in the nation-building through hard work and dedication," she said and announced that 3,000 water coolers are being installed across Delhi so that people could have clean drinking water during the summer heat.

She also said that as announced in the budget, welfare boards for construction workers, gig workers, domestic helps, taxi and auto rickshaw drivers will be set up by the government.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also attended the event held at Karolbagh.

