Businessman Shot Dead In Delhi's Karol Bagh

The deceased was identified as Vinay who operates a readymade garments business on Tank Road, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: August 29, 2019 05:11 IST
Two people have been arrested in connection with the matter. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 25-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead in central Delhi's Karol Bagh after an altercation with another businessman on Tuesday night.

According to police, Vinay died in firing after an altercation with another businessman over non-repayment of debt.

The accused fired several rounds at Vinay with a pistol, the police said.

The incident occurred at about 11 pm on Arya Samaj Road, where Vinay's house is located.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the matter.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


