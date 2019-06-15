Delhi Boy Allegedly Kills 17-Year-Old For Beating Him up

The accused shot the teen with a country-made pistol on Thursday night. (Representational)

A 17-year-old was allegedly shot dead by another boy in outer Delhi on Thursday, the police said Friday.

The police said that the teen had beaten up the accused two days before the incident and that the shooting was an act of revenge. The accused also told the police that the teen used to bully him and beat him up.

The accused, along with his aide, shot the teen with a country-made pistol on Thursday night at around 11:30 PM, the police said. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A country-made pistol with one empty cartridge was recovered from the accused, the police said. He has been arrested.

In a second incident, a 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead on Thursday evening over a financial dispute, the police said.