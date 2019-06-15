Delhi Boy Allegedly Kills 17-Year-Old For Beating Him up

The police said that the teen had beaten up the accused two days before the incident and that the shooting was an act of revenge.

Delhi | | Updated: June 15, 2019 00:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Boy Allegedly Kills 17-Year-Old For Beating Him up

The accused shot the teen with a country-made pistol on Thursday night. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 17-year-old was allegedly shot dead by another boy in outer Delhi on Thursday, the police said Friday.

The police said that the teen had beaten up the accused two days before the incident and that the shooting was an act of revenge. The accused also told the police that the teen used to bully him and beat him up.

The accused, along with his aide, shot the teen with a country-made pistol on Thursday night at around 11:30 PM, the police said. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A country-made pistol with one empty cartridge was recovered from the accused, the police said. He has been arrested.

In a second incident, a 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead on Thursday evening over a financial dispute, the police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

teen shot deadteen shot dead in Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsMG Hector ReviewIndia vs PakistanLED TVTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................