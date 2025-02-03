78-Year-Old Argentina Man Shoots Dead Teen Who Tried To Rob Him, Video Shocks Nation

A shocking surveillance video has emerged showing a 78-year-old retiree fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who attempted to rob him outside his Buenos Aires home. The footage, obtained by local outlet Page 12, captures the moment a van carrying the teenager and his accomplices pulls up alongside the elderly man's white Toyota Hilux. As the van slows down, the 15-year-old boy jumps out, pointing what appears to be a handgun at the Toyota driver. However, the 78-year-old man swiftly reacts by pulling out a 3.57 Magnum pistol and firing at the boy, resulting in his death, according to police.

The incident happened last Monday night, and the video has since gone viral, sparking widespread discussion and debate on social media.

According to police, the man fired a total of five shots, hitting the 15-year-old in the skull and chest. The teenager, who was described by friends as a "great person," was found to be holding a fake gun meant to resemble a real firearm.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with investigators still searching for the two accomplices who escaped in the van. The case is being treated as an aggravated robbery involving suspected gang members.

Local Prosecutor Diego Rulli has announced that no charges will be filed against the 78-year-old man, citing clear self-defence.

Notably, this incident is the second of its kind in Buenos Aires in January, following another fatal shooting of a minor who attempted to steal a motorcycle.