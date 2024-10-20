Atishi's "Underworld" Jab At Centre Over Delhi Blast, BJP's "Puppet" Reply

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has hit out at the Centre over the Rohini blast

Amid a multi-agency investigation into the mysterious blast in Delhi's Rohini today, Chief Minister Atishi targeted the ruling BJP over the law and order situation in the national capital. The Union Home Ministry controls Delhi Police and this has been a key point of conflict between the Centre and Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The blast, which took place at 7.47 am, blew off a wall of the CRPF school in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. While no one was injured, the explosion shattered car windows and damaged hoardings of shops. Multiple security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, National Investigation Agency, CRPF and NSG, are now probing the matter.

In a post on X, Ms Atishi said the blast had exposed Delhi's "crumbling" law and order system. "The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP's central government. But BJP ignores this and uses its time to disrupt the work of Delhi's elected governments. This is why Delhi's situation is now that of Mumbai during the era of the Underworld. Bullets are being fired in the open, gangsters are extorting money and criminals are upbeat. The BJP neither has the intent nor the ability (to handle this)," she said.

"If by mistake, Delhiites give them (BJP) charge of Delhi government, the condition of hospitals, power and water supply will become the same as the law and order situation in Delhi," the Chief Minister added.

Responding to Ms Atishi's charge, BJP's Shazia Ilmi told NDTV, "The puppet CM is known for this. If you make her speak on any topic, it is always about the Centre. Something very serious has happened. The situation is totally in control. Instead of expressing anxiety about the situation and (thinking) what should be done, a political blame game has begun. It is immature and irresponsible to always do politics on serious issues."

Elections in the national capital are due in February and the AAP, which has been in power for 10 years now, is pushing hard to win a third term. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy, stepped down as Chief Minister last month and said he would return to the top office only after the "people's court" elects him again. Following his resignation, senior party leader Atishi took over the top job.

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Explosives Act and started a detailed probe into the Rohini blast. Sniffer dogs and forensic teams have visited the spot to search for clues. Preliminary probe suggests a crude bomb could be behind the explosion. Police have found a white powder-like substance at the spot. The area has been cordoned off and is being mapped. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify who planted the bomb. According to sources, police are not ruling out a conspiracy angle.

Vijender Gupta, BJP leader and MLA from Rohini, visited the blast site this morning. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "It is a relief that no one was harmed. It was a big blast."