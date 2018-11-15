BJP To Write To Rajnath Singh For Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal's Dubai Trip

Mr Kejriwal had gone "abroad" to attend a family function of his IIT batchmate, said an AAP spokesperson

Delhi BJP unit will write to the Home Ministry seeking an investigation into the recent visit of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Dubai, the party said in a statement today.

The BJP had earlier alleged that Mr Kejriwal travelled to Dubai with a "hidden agenda".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had, however, dismissed the charge as "outlandish".

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana today said, "I will soon write a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh for an investigation into Kejriwal's Dubai visit."

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari questioned Mr Kejriwal's silence on his Dubai trip.

"Why the chief minister, who tweets to make public information about his visit to cinema in Delhi, about his illness and treatment in Bangalore, is not answering the questions on this tour?" Mr Tiwari said in a statement.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha had earlier said Mr Kejriwal had gone "abroad" to attend a family function of his IIT batchmate.