Delhi BJP Leader Gunned Down In Own Office, Killers Escape On Bike

Delhi BJP leader Surendra Matiala was shot dead by two unidentified men at his office Friday evening, the police said.

According to the police, Mr Matiala and his nephew were watching TV around 7:30 pm when two men, with their faces covered, entered the office in Dwarka, and beat up the BJP leader before shooting at him four to five times from close range. The two men, yet to be identified by the police, immediately fled the spot.

There were three attackers in total, the police said. While two entered the office to kill Mr Matiala, one was waiting outside the building with a motorcycle. After committing the crime, all three used the same motorcycle to escape from the area.

Mr Matiala's son said his father had no enmity with anyone and hoped that the police soon arrest the men involved in the murder.

Although Mr Matiala's family has not named any suspect, the dramatic way he was murdered has led the police to believe that there could be a personal vendetta behind his killing. According to sources, Mr Matiala had a property dispute with some people, which the police are probing.

The Delhi Police has engaged five teams in the hunt for the three men, while CCTV footage from the area of crime is being scanned for potential leads, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Dwarka Harsha Vardhan said.