Girl Attacked With Axe On Delhi's South Campus By Neighbour

The accused is the teen's neighbour who was reportedly pursuing the girl. After the girl rejected his advances, he attacked her with an axe this afternoon, police said.

The accused is on the run and police are trying to track him down (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 16-year-old girl was attacked with an axe on her face, allegedly by her neighbour in Delhi's South Campus area today. The teen has been admitted to a hospital with severe injuries where she is undergoing treatment.

The accused is the teen's 20-year-old neighbour Pradeep who was reportedly pursuing the girl. After the girl rejected his advances, he attacked her with an axe this afternoon, police said.

The girl is a student of Class 11 and lives in a slum in the nearby Moti Bagh area. Her father works as a security guard.

The police received a call at around 1.30 pm about the brutal attack. They reached the spot soon after and took the girl, who lay unconscious on the street covered in blood, to a hospital.

The accused is on the run and police are trying to track him down.