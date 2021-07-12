Girl Attacked With Axe On Delhi's South Campus By Neighbour

The accused is on the run and police are trying to track him down (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was attacked with an axe on her face, allegedly by her neighbour in Delhi's South Campus area today. The teen has been admitted to a hospital with severe injuries where she is undergoing treatment.

The accused is the teen's 20-year-old neighbour Pradeep who was reportedly pursuing the girl. After the girl rejected his advances, he attacked her with an axe this afternoon, police said.

The girl is a student of Class 11 and lives in a slum in the nearby Moti Bagh area. Her father works as a security guard.

The police received a call at around 1.30 pm about the brutal attack. They reached the spot soon after and took the girl, who lay unconscious on the street covered in blood, to a hospital.

The accused is on the run and police are trying to track him down.