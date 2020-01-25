Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow, Amit Shah To Address Rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started the day with a roadshow in Karol Bagh in central Delhi.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition BJP are holding various programmes across Delhi for the assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

While the BJP has mostly centred its campaign around the Citizenship law and NRC, the Aam Aadmi Party has been highlighting the work done by Mr Kejriwal in the past five years. The Congress banking on the work done by Sheila Dikshit, who ruled the state for 15 years before her stint was ended by AAP. The Congress had released the names of 40 star campaigners for the polls, but has left Ms Dikshit's son out of the list.

Elections will take out on February 8, the results will come out on February 11.

Here are the updates on events surrounding the Delhi assembly elections: