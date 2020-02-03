Delhi Assembly Polls: PM Modi To Address First Rally Today

PM Modi's rally will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma at around 2 pm.

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections intensifies with the date of polling inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday.

Ahead of the rally, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other police officials inspected the CBD Ground on Sunday.

PM Modi, who is BJP's star campaigner for the Delhi Assembly polls, will address another rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday.

"One rally of the Prime Minister will be held in East Delhi at Karkardooma on February 3. The other rally will be held in Dwarka on February 4," a senior party leader had said.

The Prime Minister's appeal is likely to be used by the party as a final push for votes. The party feels that PM Modi's appeal can be effective in garnering votes of undecided voters.

Sources said the two rallies have been planned after the Union Budget. "The dates have been chosen as the BJP wants to utilise the Prime Minister when the campaign is at its peak," sources added.

PM Modi had addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 22 last year. In that rally, he attacked the opposition parties, accusing it of spreading lies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Prime Minister also took on the ruling AAP government in Delhi, accusing it for not doing enough to combat rising pollution levels in the city.

The BJP's senior leadership -- led by the party national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah -- has been in overdrive ever since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Other leaders, including Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, have also been campaigning across the city.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.