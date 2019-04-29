Delhi Airport Immigration Server Restored After Glitch, 6 Flights Delayed

A long line of passengers was seen at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Over an hour after the server of the immigration airport at the Delhi airport faced technical problems, the server was restored. Hundreds of passengers faced a harrowing time at the Indira Gandhi International Airport early this morning because of the shutdown.

Six international flights were delayed after the immigration servers went down.

A public announcement was made at the airport about the server problem and that personnel started doing manual checking process, according to the passenger, who were to take an Air India flight to San Francisco.

An airport official said technical glitches with the server lasted between 12.15 am and 1.45 am. At around 1 am, an Air India official told PTI that the immigration system server was down at the airport and that crew for three Air India flights was also affected. The system was restored at around 1.45 am, he said.

A passenger, who was waiting for immigration check, said there has been a long delay due to server issues.

Many passengers complained on Twitter about the delay in immigration process and some of them also tweeted pictures of long queues at the airport.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after Air India's main server faced a global shutdown, affecting its flights across the world and leaving thousands stranded. The national carrier's Passenger Service System (PSS) software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not function from 3:30 am to 8:45 am due to a technical snag.

Though the server was restored in about five hours, its ripple effect was seen with over a hundred flights delayed over the weekend.

149 Air India flights were delayed on Saturday because of the software shutdown and 137 were delayed on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

