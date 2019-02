The girl's body was recovered from a park in Delhi's Nangloi this morning. (FILE)

A seven-year-old girl was found dead in a Delhi park on Sunday morning.

The girl had gone missing on Saturday late evening. Her parents filed her missing complaint at the local police station.

The girl's body was recovered from a park in Delhi's Nangloi this morning.

The body was sent for postmortem and police said an investigation is underway.