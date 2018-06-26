18-Year-Old In Delhi Said She'll Skip Class, Found Hanging In Hostel Room

The hostel maid found her hanging from the ceiling of the room and informed the hostel authorities

An 18-year-old nursing student was found hanging in her hostel room in north Delhi's Burari this morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The police were informed about the incident at 11:40 am by the hostel authorities of Sant Parmanand Nursing College.

Kiran Sharma, a first-year nursing student, had told her friends in the morning that she would not attend the classes and would stay back at the hostel since she was having stomach ache, the police said.

Later, the hostel maid found her hanging from the ceiling of the room and informed the hostel authorities, they said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.

Post-mortem will be carried out on Wednesday while her mobile phone is being scanned to ascertain the reason behind her decision to commit suicide, the police said.