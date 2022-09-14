Days After Cyrus Mistry Car Crash, Delhi Cops Get Strict On Rear Seat Belt

The Delhi traffic cops were seen imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 for breaking the rule.

Delhi car passengers, buckle up. Even if you are seated in the back. The traffic police in the national capital today was seen imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 for breaking the rule, spotlighted after the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car crash near Mumbai earlier this month (September 5).

The tragic accident came as a wake-up call as a probe found out Mistry and his co-passenger in the back seat, Jehangir Pandole, were not wearing seat belts when the Mercedes SUV that they were traveling by hit a divider and crashed, killing both of them.

The rule of seat belts in the rear seat, even though mandatory, is rarely followed in the country.

The action comes after Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a fine and proposed a siren system if the people at the rear seat don't wear seat belts.

"Already, it's mandatory to wear a seat belt at the rear seat but people are not following it. There will be a siren if the people at the rear seat don't wear belts like for the front seats. And if they don't wear belts, there will be a fine," Mr Gadkari told NDTV in an exclusive interview, two days after the death of former Tata Sons Chairman.

He also said not taking fines, but spreading awareness is the motive behind the move, stressing the government's goal is to reduce road fatalities by 50 percent by 2024.

Mr Gadkari, when asked whether enforcement of a fine will be problematic since state governments have a say in the matter, the Minister said, "No. I don't think so. They always support us."

According to National Crime Records Bureau data or NCRB, over 1.55 lakh lives were lost in road crashes across India in 2021 - an average of 426 daily or 18 every single hour - which is the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far.

While the number of deaths due to crashes reached its highest last year, the number of road accidents and persons injured has come down compared to previous years, the report of the NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of