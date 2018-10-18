Days After Being Given Key Role, AAP's Rajpal Solanki Resigns

The Aam Aadmi Party had named seven Loksabha incharges.

Rajpal Solanki, West Delhi in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday resigned from the post citing health reasons, just four days after assuming charge, the party said.

On Wednesday, Mr Solanki skipped a crucial party meeting in Vikaspuri. Later, he said in a letter that he had suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

It was the widely held view that Mr Solanki would be the party's Lok Sabha candidate from West Delhi. Though the party is yet to declare candidates for the general elections, it is believed that in-charges of the constituencies would contest the polls from those seats.

The AAP had announced appointment of Mr Solanki, who runs several educational institutes, as the party in-charge of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. His announcement had come as a surprise to many within the party because Mr Solanki was not associated with the AAP.

Two AAP leaders said Mr Solanki skipped a crucial party meeting in West Delhi citing health issues. One of them said, "The BJP could be pressuring Solanki not to contest the polls."

"The development has embarrassed the AAP, and it is a lesson for the party which should preference to insiders over outsiders," said another party leader.

Besides Mr Solanki, the AAP has announced Atishi Marlena (East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Brijesh Goyal (New Delhi), Ghuggan Singh (Northwest Delhi) Northeast Delhi (Pankaj Gupta) as constituency in-charge for seven Lok Sabha seats.\

For more cities news, click here.