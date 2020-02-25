Day After CAA Clashes, Delhi Cops Warn Of Traffic Jam. Avoid These Roads

Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters warning of heavy traffic jam

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory to commuters to avoid some roads and warned of heavy traffic jams "owing to security reasons". Clashes broke out in northeast Delhi areas on Monday between those who support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who are protesting against the law. US President Donald Trump and his family are also in Delhi.

"Owing to security reasons, during the evening hours on 24 February, traffic in areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML roundabout, and adjoining areas are likely to remain heavy. Necessary diversions as per the ground situation may also be put in place," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"From forenoon till around 4 pm on 25 February, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and adjoining areas of central and New Delhi," the traffic police said.

"...Citizens may also contact traffic police in its 24x7 helpline No. +91-11-25844444 in case of any inconvenience," it said.

Five people, including a policeman, were killed and around 50 were injured on Monday after violence broke out across northeast Delhi for a second time in less than 24 hours. Protesters for and against the controversial citizenship law threw stones, set vehicles and shops ablaze and transformed parts of the national capital into a war zone, forcing the deployment of paramilitary forces and the banning of large gatherings in affected areas.

On Monday evening, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the situation was "under control" but violence continues to be reported from neighbourhoods in the area. The Home Ministry has said it will "monitor the situation". The violence came mere hours before United States President Donald Trump, who landed shortly before 7.30 pm, was expected in Delhi.