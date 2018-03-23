Criminals Open Fire On Crime Branch Officers, Escape After Shootout Police said that information was received that the gang's members were proceeding towards Kosi Kalan, Mathura, for procuring a large cache of arms.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said the car's occupants, five in number, opened fire. (Representative) New Delhi: Members of a criminal gang, involved in extortion, today opened fire on Delhi Crime Branch personnel after they were intercepted near Ekant Marg, police said.



However, the five criminals of the gang, which is active in south Delhi, managed to escape after the shoot out, they said.



Police said that information was received that the gang's members were proceeding towards Kosi Kalan, Mathura, for procuring a large cache of arms.



Following the tip-off a trap was laid at the Ekant Marg near Karni Singh Shooting Range and a team of Crime Branch was deployed for nabbing them, they said.



The Crime Branch personnel signalled a vehcile to stop but the driver rammed the car into the barricade and tried to run over a police man.



The car's occupants, five in number, opened fire. The police team fired in retaliation. However, the accused continued to drive the vehicle with a flat tyre.



Police said that the car crashed into another vehicle. The criminals managed to escape, they said.



Members of a criminal gang, involved in extortion, today opened fire on Delhi Crime Branch personnel after they were intercepted near Ekant Marg, police said.However, the five criminals of the gang, which is active in south Delhi, managed to escape after the shoot out, they said.Police said that information was received that the gang's members were proceeding towards Kosi Kalan, Mathura, for procuring a large cache of arms.Following the tip-off a trap was laid at the Ekant Marg near Karni Singh Shooting Range and a team of Crime Branch was deployed for nabbing them, they said.The Crime Branch personnel signalled a vehcile to stop but the driver rammed the car into the barricade and tried to run over a police man. The car's occupants, five in number, opened fire. The police team fired in retaliation. However, the accused continued to drive the vehicle with a flat tyre.Police said that the car crashed into another vehicle. The criminals managed to escape, they said.