Court Stays AAP Government's Order To Allot Homeless Shelter To Lawmaker

The Delhi High Court today directed the AAP government to "maintain status quo" with regard to the allotment of a night shelter for homeless handicapped persons to MLA Asim Ahmad Khan for running his office.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao issued the interim direction on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) September 17 letter allotting the building located near the Turkman Gate on Asaf Ali Road in Delhi to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

The court asked the DUSIB to maintain status quo till the next date of hearing on November 1.

The order came on a plea filed by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia, who has sought quashing of the September 17 DUSIB letter.

In the petition filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, Mr Aledia has claimed that the shelter in question is located in an area where the homeless are in "high concentration" and most of them are handicapped.

The plea also claims that the shelter was allotted to the MLA without making any alternative arrangement for its inmates.

It has sought that either the shelter be kept open for the homeless or arrangements be made for an alternative place for its displaced inmates.

Mr Aledia has also urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to make arrangements for food and water for the elderly and handicapped persons displaced from the shelter.