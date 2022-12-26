21-Year-Old Delhi Woman, Boyfriend Arrested For Extortion

Delhi Police has arrested the couple after technical analyses. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 20,000 from her elder sister by threatening to make her private video viral, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light on December 15 when the victim reported to the police that she had received a private video of hers on WhatsApp from an unknown number. She alleged that the unidentified person threatened to make the video viral if she failed to pay Rs 20,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said a team collected information and after technical analyses, the accused was identified and arrested.

During interrogation, he revealed that the victim was his neighbour and that he had been in a relationship with her younger sister. He also said the woman was against his relationship with her sister, the officer said.

The accused disclosed that his partner had the woman's private video on her mobile phone. Later, the two of them chalked out a plan to extort money from the victim by threatening to make the video viral, he said.

Subsequently, the victim's younger sister was also arrested. "The accused forwarded the video to the complainant from a fake number. They also disclosed that they planned the crime to save their relationship and secure some financial aid," Mr Sathiyasundaram said.

The two mobile phones used to commit the crime have also been recovered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)