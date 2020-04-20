Delhi COVID-19 Patient's Family Sends Out SOS, Gets A Reply From AAP MLA

Coronavirus: The man was admitted to the LNJP hospital after he tested positive for the virus on April 16.

Delhi COVID-19 Patient's Family Sends Out SOS, Gets A Reply From AAP MLA

The family requested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi to help them.(Representational)

New Delhi:

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are watching this, please help us," said the daughter of a COVID-19 patient in Delhi, while moving into tears. The patient's wife and daughter have accused the administration of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital of failing to provide him a doctor even when he was suffering from a high temperature.

The daughter, in a video posted on Twitter, said his father - a diabetes patient - wasn't even getting his meals on time.

The man was admitted to the LNJP hospital after he tested positive for the virus on April 16.

"He was admitted around 9 pm after a wait of almost two hours. He wasn't given any food for hours. He is a diabetes patient. Today we got a call from him informing us that he was suffering from a high fever. He told us that none of the hospital staff is taking care of him," said his daughter.

The family requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them.

"He was pleading us to take him to a private hospital as he hasn't been checked on by any doctor for the last two days," said the COVID-19 patient's wife.

The mother-daughter duo's plea for help got a response from Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Dilip Singh, who tweeted, "I will take care of it from here. You please don't worry now."

In another tweet, the legislator from Timarpur informed the family that a doctor has attended to the man.

Earlier, the nursing staff of the LNJP hospital had accused the hospital administration of not providing them with decent facilities like food and accommodation.

The hospital authorities, however, refuted the allegations, saying that the nursing staff are being well taken care of.

World

24,17,936Cases
16,16,547Active
6,35,323Recovered
1,66,066Deaths
Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,17,936 and 1,66,066 have died; 16,16,547 are active cases and 6,35,323 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 5:48 pm.

India

17,656 1540Cases
14,255 960Active
2,842 540Recovered
559 40Deaths
In India, there are 17,656 confirmed cases including 559 deaths. The number of active cases is 14,255 and 2,842 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

State & District Details

State Cases Active Recovered Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*3335

4203 552

3473 398

507 142

223 12

DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1428

2003 110

1668

290 218

45 2

DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*1686

1851 247

1678 226

106 12

67 9

DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1258

1485 78

1284 74

127

74 4

DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*1154

1478 127

1281 124

183

14 3

DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*870

1477 105

1051 59

411 46

15

DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*871

1176 92

1030 71

129 21

17

DistrictCases
Hyderabad174
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri17
Ranga Reddy17
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*509

873 29

662 22

190 4

21 3

DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*430

722 119

610 64

92 50

20 5

DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*75

402 2

129

270 13

3

DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*220

395 11

268 2

111 7

16 2

DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*234

350 9

289 4

56 5

5

DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*236

339 29

261 25

66 4

12

DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*84

233

143

87

3

DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*133

219

172

31

16

DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*64

96 10

52 5

42 5

2

DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*26

68 7

43 7

24

1

DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Nainital4
Udam Singh Nagar4
Almora1
Haridwar1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*16

44 2

33

11 2

0

DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*39

42 7

40 7

0

2

DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*26

39

22

16

1

DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26

36

11

25 1

0

DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3

35

17

17 5

1

DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*8

26 3

13

13 3

0

DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4

18

4

14

0

DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*5

15 1

4 1

11

0

DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*10

11

10

0

1

DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1

7

0

7 1

0

DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2

7

4

3

0

DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1

2

0

2 1

0

DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1

2

1

1

0

DistrictCases
Aizawl1

1

1

0

0

DistrictCases
Lohit1

1

1

0

0

Coronavirus Outbreak:Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs
Comments
CoronavirusDelhiLNJP hospital
Web Stories
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter