Delhi COVID-19 Patient's Family Sends Out SOS, Gets A Reply From AAP MLA

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are watching this, please help us," said the daughter of a COVID-19 patient in Delhi, while moving into tears. The patient's wife and daughter have accused the administration of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital of failing to provide him a doctor even when he was suffering from a high temperature.

The daughter, in a video posted on Twitter, said his father - a diabetes patient - wasn't even getting his meals on time.

The man was admitted to the LNJP hospital after he tested positive for the virus on April 16.

"He was admitted around 9 pm after a wait of almost two hours. He wasn't given any food for hours. He is a diabetes patient. Today we got a call from him informing us that he was suffering from a high fever. He told us that none of the hospital staff is taking care of him," said his daughter.

The family requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them.

"He was pleading us to take him to a private hospital as he hasn't been checked on by any doctor for the last two days," said the COVID-19 patient's wife.

The mother-daughter duo's plea for help got a response from Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Dilip Singh, who tweeted, "I will take care of it from here. You please don't worry now."

In another tweet, the legislator from Timarpur informed the family that a doctor has attended to the man.

Earlier, the nursing staff of the LNJP hospital had accused the hospital administration of not providing them with decent facilities like food and accommodation.

The hospital authorities, however, refuted the allegations, saying that the nursing staff are being well taken care of.

