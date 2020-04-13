'Social Distancing At Azadpur Mandi': Delhi Minister Tweets Pictures

Coronavirus: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweets pictures of Azapur Mandi.

Strict social distancing curbs have been enforced at India's largest vegetable market - Delhi's Azadpur Mandi - to control the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which has infected more than 9,000 people in the country, killed over 300. The national capital has reported the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country - 1,154 cases, including 24 deaths.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia this morning tweeted a couple of pictures that showed people at the market standing in queues in designated spots- circles drawn on the ground.

"Social distancing at Azazpur Mandi," the 48-year-old leader tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag - "#DelhiFightsCorna".

The vendors at the country's largest wholesale markets have been asked to adhere to the new set of rules amid fears over COVID-19, which spreads fast in crowded places. They have asked to set up stalls in alternate tents. Timings have been restricted for the sale of vegetables and fruits.

Vegetables will be sold between 6 am to 11 am and fruits will be sold between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Only those with passes are to be allowed in the market and only 2,000 people are allowed at one time. Rapid Action Force officials are on duty to ensure people stick to the rules.

Amid rising number of cases, Delhi has identified 43 hotspots where strict containment measures are in place. Of these, 10 were identified on Sunday.

"We have identified more containment zones in the capital. We have declared containment areas as 'red zones' and high-risk areas as 'orange zones'," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that no new cases had been reported from areas where his government's "Operation Shield" is in effect.



