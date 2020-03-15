Watch: IIT Students Chant 'Jai Corona' As College Shuts Amid Coronavirus Scare

IIT-Delhi has cancelled all classes and examinations till March 31.

India might be getting into a shell due to coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed two lives in India and more than 5,000 across the globe, but for the students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, it's time for celebration.

A video has surfaced on social media where students are seen breaking into dance and singing, "Jai Corona (Hail Corona)". It happened at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Karakoram Hostel.

To put things into perspective, IIT-Delhi has cancelled all classes and examinations till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31. Please inform all concerned," tweeted IIT Director V. Ramgopal Rao on Thursday.

In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020. Please inform all concerned.@iitdelhi@MHRDpic.twitter.com/PAqpSMkN5a — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) March 12, 2020

Earlier during the day, the Delhi government declared coronavirus as an epidemic and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced closure of all cinema halls and educational institutions, where no examination was underway, till March 31 to check the coronavirus spread.

By Saturday evening, India has recorded 84 active coronavirus cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)