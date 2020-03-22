No Certificate Needed If People Move Around Amid Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus Outbreak: On the hoarding of masks and sanitisers, Arvind Kejriwal said it is not just against the law but humanity.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said no certificate will be required from the people if they move during the lockdown, which he announced for Delhi between March 23 and 31 to stop spread of coronavirus.

"No certificate will be required to move across the city. Gathering of five or more people will be barred. All the private establishment will be shut, while the employees should be paid," Mr Kejriwal said at a press conference along with Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

"We did 327 raids and 437 cases have been filed so far. We will be continuing raiding for hoarding," he said.

