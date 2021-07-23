Delhi Logs 58 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Slightly Rises To 0.09%

COVID-19: In the last 24 hours, 67,817 Covid tests were conducted in Delhi, the bulletin showed.

Delhi recorded 58 COVID-19 cases and one related fatality, while the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.09 per cent, according to a health bulletin today. With this, the cumulative case tally in the national capital rose to 14,35,778, while the death count in the city stood at 25,041.

The number of active cases in the city stood at 573, the bulletin added.

Today's cases marginally rose by nine since yesterday, when the city reported 49 cases. The positivity rate also increased by 0.01 per cent to 0.09 per cent since yesterday.

The recovery rate and the death rate stood at 98.21 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively, the same as yesterday.

Sixty-nine patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of discharged patients in the city to 14,10,164, the bulletin showed.

The number of containment zones in the national capital has come down to 322 from 388 yesterday, while 176 patients are in home isolation, an increase from 167 patients yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 67,817 COVID-19 tests were conducted, of which, 43,216 were RT-PCR tests and 24,601 were antigen tests, according to the bulletin.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent. On Tuesday, the city logged 44 cases and five deaths with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The national capital recorded 36 coronavirus cases on Monday- the lowest single-day rise in cases over a year- while the positivity rate was at 0.06 per cent.