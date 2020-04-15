Coronavirus - Patients Allegedly Assault, Abuse Doctors At Delhi COVID-19 Hospital

Delhi's LNJP Hospital has been turned into a dedicated coronavirus facility.

Doctors at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital have requested for armed police in all COVID-19 wards after a group of patients allegedly abused and assaulted them on Tuesday, forcing them to run and hide. The government hospital said patients particularly those linked to the Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat have been "a law and order problem" and it was filing a police case against the man who triggered the incident.

In a letter to hospital management, the Resident Doctors Association at LNJP Hospital said that a patient suspected to have COVID-19 abused and made obscene remarks at a female resident doctor on Tuesday evening.

When her colleagues came to her defence, the patient called others and ganged up on the doctors. They threatened the medical staff, forcing them to hide them in the duty room and call security officials.

However, the guards and marshals did not have protective gear and refused to enter the ward. They entered only after doctors gave them personal protective equipment or PPE.

The doctors on Wednesday wrote to hospital authorities seeking a First Information Report (FIR) and posting armed policemen in all COVID-19 wards. They also sought disciplinary action against senior doctors and security officials who did not act in time.

LNJP is currently a coronavirus-dedicated hospital where 2,000 beds are allotted for COVID-19 patients. The hospital's Medical Director JC Passey has written a letter to senior police officers, requesting more policemen.

"It is pertinent to mention that the patients particularly those transferred from Markaz (the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi'z Nizamuddin), are creating a law and order problem and commotion in the hospital which is becoming very difficult for the hospital staff to handle. Therefore it is requested that adequate Police force i.e. at least 4x10=40 Police personnel 24x7 may please be deployed for the safety of Doctors, Nursing and paramedical staff (sic)" the letter said.

The hospital also issued an official statement which said, "One patient became abusive and aggressive and started threatening one of our female resident doctor yesterday evening. She was frightened and rushed towards duty room where she locked herself along with others. This patient then called many more patients and threatened our staff posted there. There was some delay in response from security guards, police personnel and senior faculty members on duty. FIR against the culprit is being filed. Security guards and supervisors have been suspended. Police protection is being strengthened. Explanations from senior doctors is also being sought."

Earlier this month, two women doctors of the government-run Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi were assaulted when they were out buying groceries. The doctors had gone to a market in Gautam Nagar where they live, when they were confronted by a man, who reportedly heckled them for not being inside their house and accused them of "spreading coronavirus". The attacker was later identified as a 42-year-old interior designer who was arrested.

