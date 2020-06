Delhi Asks Hospitals To Make Emergency Procurement Of Medical Equipment

Delhi has reported over 56,000 COVID-19 cases so far. (File)

The Delhi government on Saturday authorised medical superintendents of state-run hospitals and the Directorate General of Health Services to carry out emergency procurement of medical equipment to effectively deal with the surge in coronavirus cases.

"Medical director, director, medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals and director, DGHS, are authorised to carry out emergency procurement for management of COVID-19 in Delhi," an official order said.

With the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in Delhi rose to over 56,000 on Saturday, while the death count mounted to 2,112, authorities said.

According to the Delhi government estimates, there could be 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July and hospitals will need at least 80,000 more beds for coronavirus patients.