Delhi Sees 316 Daily Infections, Active Cases Below 5,000 On Unlock Day 2

Coronavirus Cases: Delhi started the unlocking process from Monday.

Delhi reported 316 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours - a marginal increase from yesterday's cases - while the positivity rate dipped to 0.44 per cent on day two of unlock, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday. The city now has 4,962 active cases, the lowest since March 24, it said.

Forty-one more people died of the disease in a day, pushing the death count to 24,668. The national capital's total caseload now stands at 14,29,791. At 521 in a day, the number of recoveries outnumbered the number of new infections in a day yet again, pushing the total recoveries to 14,00,161.

The national capital started the unlocking process from Monday after remaining under lockdown since April 19 due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi Metro also resumed services on Monday after a hiatus of four weeks but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters. To ensure COVID-19 social distancing norms are followed, the entry to Delhi Metro is being intermittently closed and opened at some stations on the network for short durations on Tuesday, tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today.

Shops in markets and malls have also been allowed to open on the odd-even basis. Gymnasiums, swimming pools, water parks, salons, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, theatres, weekly markets will, however, continue to remain shut.

With the Delhi government allowing all private offices to operate with 50 per cent capacity between 9 am and 5 pm, heavy traffic was seen at Delhi's ITO on the first day of unlock.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded 231 new instances of the COVID-19 infection and 36 fatalities.

Amid unlock happening in several states, experts have warned that we must not let our guard down because India could see another wave before the end of the year.

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases were registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.