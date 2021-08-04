Delhi Logs 67 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Zero Related Deaths

Coronavirus: Delhi recorded 67 new COVID-19 cases and zero related fatality. (File)

Delhi recorded 67 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with zero related death today, the health bulletin showed. This is the fifth time since the deadly second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero deaths were logged in a day. With the addition of new infections, the overall tally in the city rose to 14,36,518 while the death count stands at 25,058. The positivity rate during the same period stood at 0.09 per cent while the death rate is currently at 1.74 per cent.

Compared to Tuesday when Delhi added 50 COVID-19 cases, more infections were registered today.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 513- a slight decrease from the previous day's 519 cases- lowest this year.

As many as 73 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,10,947 in Delhi, the bulletin showed. The recovery rate in the city stood at 98.21 percent.

According to the bulletin, 157 people are currently in home isolation, while the number of containment zones stood at 284.

During the same period, a total of 72,965 tests were conducted, of which 49,214 RTPCR and 23,751 rapid antigen tests were conducted, the bulletin added.

Earlier today, the Delhi government capped the rate of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 500, according to an order issued by the health department.

Additionally, rapid antigen tests at private facilities will now cost Rs 300, the order said.

According to the order, home collection of samples and testing would cost Rs 700 which earlier was priced at Rs 1,200.

However, at government hospitals, RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests are conducted for free.

Delhi government had capped the rate of RT-PCR tests in private hospitals at Rs 800 in November last year.