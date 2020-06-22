Delhi Court Judge Organises Free COVID-19 Testing Camp

Samples of hundred people were taken by five health workers (Representational)

The district judge of Tis Hazari Court, who is the administrative head of all trial courts in Delhi, today organised COVID-19 testing camp at the courts complex for judges and staff, in which 100 people got their tests done, said an official.

The camp organised by District Judge Girish Kathpalia was free of cost for Covid Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test to detect COVID-19, said the court official.

The RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test is the best method for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and it detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The initiative was taken by District Judge with the support of the Delhi government.

The samples of 100 people, including judges and court staff posted at Tis Hazari Courts complex, were collected by five health workers.

The camp was organised in two separate slots for judicial officers and staff of Central and West Districts to avoid crowding.

The judicial officers and the court staff were called in groups of 2-3 individuals to the testing venue and the results of the tests will come by Wednesday, said the official.

At each of the six district court complexes, one nodal officer has also been appointed to facilitate the staff in getting treatment in case of emergency related to COVID-19 and provide necessary support to those who tested positive or whose family members tested positive for the infection.