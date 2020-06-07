Delhi Borders Open Tomorrow, Hotels To Remain Closed: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced opening of Delhi's borders from Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the opening of Delhi's borders from Monday. He also said that restaurants, malls and places of worship will open, but hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in Delhi.

In the first week of June, Delhi sealed its borders for a week as COVID-19 cases surge. Only those people involved in essential services and holding government-approved e-passes were allowed to enter. Government employees holding valid ID cards will also be allowed to cross.

Mr Kejriwal had said that the borders were being shut temporarily to allow hospitals and medical institutions in the city time to get a handle on the increase in coronavirus cases.

The order to seal borders came only hours after Haryana allowed movement between Gurgaon and Delhi. Last month, border areas have seen massive traffic jams after the neighbouring state blocked routes leading to Delhi. Hundreds of people who were not allowed to pass sat on protest, questioning the move. Similar scenes were also witnessed at the Ghaziabad border. Only Noida has been consistent in its orders as it imposed curbs on inter-state movement since April.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court set a one week deadline for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to come up with a common policy for inter-state movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). A "consistent policy, one policy, one path and one portal" are required for the National Capital Region, the top court said.

The number of coronavirus patients in the city has been on the rise over the last week, registering a jump of more than a thousand patients each day. The total in the national capital has now crossed 27,000.

Mr Kejriwal also asked people to keep following social distancing and other norms even during relaxations.

As a precautionary measure, he said senior citizens should have minimum interaction with their family members and others, especially children, as they are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

The AAP chief has repeatedly warned Delhi it will have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus for now.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has cross 2.16 lakh after a record number of 9,304 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection in the last 24 hours.