Daily Covid Deaths Cross 100 Again In Delhi, 3,726 New Cases In 24 Hours

Delhi recorded 3,726 new coronavirus cases and 108 deaths in the past 24 hours, government data showed late Monday night. This is the first time in six days that the number of daily deaths has gone above the 100-mark, and it is a significant increase from the 68 deaths recorded on Sunday.

The number of new cases detected today has dropped compared to the preceding 24 hours (4,906)but this is likely because of lower testing on a weekend. Around 50,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, compared to an average of 65,000 conducted on week days.

The preceding 24 hours also saw over 5,800 people discharged from hospitals or Covid-care facilities after receiving treatment. The total number of recoveries now stands at nearly 5.3 lakh.

Delhi's fatality rate remains around the 1.6 per cent mark, which is marginally higher than the national average of 1.5 per cent. The positivity rate is 7.4 per cent to 3.8 per cent nationally.

The division of Covid tests in the past 24 hours - a key statistic given the need for governments to move away from Rapid Antigen Tests (faster but less reliable) and to the more accurate RT-PCR variety, showed that Delhi conducted a shade more of the latter.

There were 26,645 RT-PCR tests carried out to 24,025 antigen tests.

This morning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the price of RT-PCR tests in private hospitals would be slashed by two-thirds. The tests, which can cost up to Rs 2,400 will now be capped at Rs 800.

Tests conducted at government hospitals are free.

Delhi has struggled to contain a third wave of Covid infections that started in the first week of November. On November 12 daily cases crossed 8,000 for the first time, prompting Home Minister Amit Shah to step in and drawing a series of withering criticisms from the Delhi High Court.

Mr Shah directed the Delhi government to scale up testing and focus on the RT-PCR variety. The shortage of ICU and oxygen beds was also discussed, with both centre and state saying they would increase the number of available beds.

This week the centre told the Supreme Court that the Delhi government took "no effective preventive steps" to check the spread of the virus. The centre said the city had been warned of a spike in cases because of the combination of winter, the festive season and air pollution.

The national capital has reported over 5.7 lakh cases since the pandemic began in December last year, with more than 9,000 people having died in the city. The active caseload is over 32,000.