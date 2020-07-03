Arvind Kejriwal Gives 1 Crore To Family Of Delhi's Covid Warrior Doctor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the family of Late Dr Aseem Gupta who lost his life to COVID-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of a senior doctor who died after contracting coronavirus on duty at one of the foremost COVID-19 government hospitals in the national capital.

Doctor Aseem Gupta, 56, was an anaesthesia specialist in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital and had tested positive on June 6. He died on June 28.

In his tweet, the Chief Minister hailed Mr Gupta as a "people's doctor" and said, "Met with the family of Late Dr Aseem Gupta ji who lost his life to Corona. We cannot do anything to bring back the "People's Doctor", but it is our duty to support families of those who lay down their lives for us. An ex gratia of Rs 1 crore was given to the family today."

Mr Gupta is survived by his wife, also a doctor, and two sons. His wife had also got infected with COVID-19 but she recovered a few days ago. One of his son is pursuing graduation in Engineering, while the other is studying medicine.

Earlier on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader had said that this is a small amount and someone's life is priceless. The amount will be given by the government on behalf of the country, and the people of Delhi, for the services rendered by the doctor, he said.

Dr Asheem Gupta was known for going out of his way to serve his patients, Mr Kejriwal tweeted earlier.

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid today. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice...," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr Gupta was a Specialist, Grade I, in the Department of Anesthesia at the LNJP Hospital, an LNJP statement said.

He was one of the medics that NDTV had interviewed on May 3 when the air force had showered flowers on the hospital as a mark of respect to healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.

Delhi is the worst-hit city in the country with more than 92,000 cases. Over, 2,800 people have died due to the virus in the national capital so far.