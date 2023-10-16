Considering To Make AAP An Accused In Liquor Policy Case: Probe Agencies

The court said the argument on the issue of framing of charges has not started yet

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for probe agencies, on Monday told the Supreme Court that they are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused in the alleged liquor policy irregularities cases.

ASG Raju's submission came while probe agencies-- Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-- were opposing the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the case.

ASG Raju apprised these to the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, who are hearing Manish Sisodia's bail plea.

He said that he has instructions that the agencies are considering making AAP an accused, and they may invoke legal provisions and section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The SC has sought to know from the CBI and ED whether they be separate offences for CBI and ED and asked the lawyer to give further updates on Tuesday and posted the matter for tomorrow for further hearing.

During the hearing, the court remarked that the argument on the issue of framing of charges has not started yet. The court remarked that they cannot keep Sisodia behind bars for an infinite period and also chargesheet in the matter has been filed.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He has challenged the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea.

The Delhi High Court denied him bail in both matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the Delhi HC stated that this court inter alia was of the view that in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

