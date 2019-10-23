Robbers Arrested After Shootout In Delhi's Connaught Place

Two men on a motorbike opened fire on the police in Delhi's city centre Connaught Place

Two robbers were nabbed after an exchange of fire with the police near Shankar Market in Connaught Place this morning, officials said.

The accused, who were identified as Salim and Ismail, sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

The two men on a motorbike opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police also fired back, in which the robbers sustained injuries, they added.

More details awaited.



