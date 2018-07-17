AAP Government Wants Case Against Delhi Golf Course For Cutting 100 Trees

A team of the forest department visited the club thrice last week.

The Delhi Golf Club has allegedly chopped over 100 trees on its premises without taking mandatory permissions from the forest department, a complaint by the Delhi government said.

A team of the forest department visited the club thrice last week after a member informed them about the illegal felling of the trees.

The inspection report confirmed that logs of several sizes were found dumped in several pits here. It also dug out 425 logs, the report said and added that numbered logs, possibly taken out of the pits or to be buried, were lying at the site.

The complaint said that the club's premises needs further inspection to ascertain the gravity of the offence. The government also wants the police to urgently file a first information report or FIR against the management.

"FIRs regd. Shocking that such elite club brazenly cutting trees. Strictest action will be taken," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today.

The Delhi Golf Club has denied any wrongdoing and called it an attempt to malign its reputation. However, it has promised to cooperate with investigation.

"The Delhi Golf Club is one of the oldest and reputed institutions residing in the heart of Delhi and has made every possible effort to preserve its natural surroundings and the environment. No action that, in any manner, harms the environment, has been taken by the Club or its governing authorities," the club said.

"We have not seen the copy of the complaint filed with the local authorities as yet. We will take every possible measure to follow the course of the investigation and extend all possible support to the investigating authorities," it added.

