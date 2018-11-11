Coaching Institute Owner Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Delhi

The man was allegedly killed for refusing to hand over his car keys to the accused. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly killing an educationist in Rohini after he refused to hand over his car keys to him, police said.

The accused, Bhupender Mehra, a resident of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, was arrested after police got a clue about his whereabouts through his Facebook account

On September 24, Deepak, an IIT-Delhi and IIM-Calcutta alumnus, was stabbed to death by him. Deepak ran an academy called Prakhar where he used to prepare students for entrance exams.

This happened while Deepak was getting his car repaired and the accused came and asked for the keys. He refused politely at first but became stern as the accused would not budge. Later, the accused stabbed him and fled.

Police came to know that accused would visit Delhi on Diwali. He was arrested on Saturday. During interrogation he revealed that he was fond of driving and had felt humiliated when he was refused the keys.