Class 11 Student, Depressed Over Poor Grades, Allegedly Kills Self On Sunday, the girl went to the balcony of her house situated on the third floor and jumped from there. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, police said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off her third floor balcony (representational) Delhi: A class 11 student, who was depressed over poor grades and was undergoing counselling, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of her residence in Delhi's Dwarka, police said today.



The girl left behind a suicide note in which she apologised to her family members.



According to her family, she was under depression since she was not performing well academically and was undergoing counselling.



On Sunday, the girl went to the balcony of her house situated on the third floor and jumped from there. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, police said.



In her suicide note, the girl wrote that she did not want to be a burden on anyone and apologised for taking the extreme step, police added.



A class 11 student, who was depressed over poor grades and was undergoing counselling, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of her residence in Delhi's Dwarka, police said today.The girl left behind a suicide note in which she apologised to her family members.According to her family, she was under depression since she was not performing well academically and was undergoing counselling. On Sunday, the girl went to the balcony of her house situated on the third floor and jumped from there. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, police said.In her suicide note, the girl wrote that she did not want to be a burden on anyone and apologised for taking the extreme step, police added.