Child Falls To Death After Terrace He Was Playing On Collapses In Delhi

A child fell to death after the terrace of his house in Delhi collapsed this evening. The building was old and a portion of the terrace, measuring around 50 square yards, suddenly gave way while the six-year-old was playing on it.

The boy was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by his parents and a nine-year-old sister.

Visuals from the spot showed a dilapidated building with a missing chunk on the brick-walled terrace.

Police have registered a case against the owner on the complaint of the boy's father, Santosh. Owner Ramji Lal, who has been missing since the cave-in incident, lives on the ground floor of the same building.

Santosh - who works as a labourer at a factory - and his family have been living at the premises in Partap Nagar as tenants for the last six months.