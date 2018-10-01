Chargesheet Filed Against Godman For Allegedly Raping Woman Devotee

Daati Maharaj and others have been accused of raping a woman devotee

A chargesheet has been filed against self-proclaimed godman Daati Maharaj and three of his brothers by the Delhi police for allegedly raping a woman devotee. The chargesheet was filed at south Delhi's Saket court, a police officer said.

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal demanded to know why the godman has not been arrested yet.

"Chargesheet is okay but why Delhi police never arrested Daati Maharaj? When Delhi police arrest all rape accused immediately, then why not Daati Maharaj? Why is he more privileged than other rapists..." Ms Maliwal tweeted.

The woman had filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman with Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi in June. The case was later transferred to the crime branch.

The woman alleged she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. She told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade. She returned home in Rajasthan after the crime happened, the woman told the police.

Delhi police have issued a lookout circular against the accused godman to stop him from leaving the country.