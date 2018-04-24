Centre Gives Approval To Greenfiled Aiport Near Jewar The approval to this effect was given at the meeting yesterday attended by principal secretary (civil aviation) SP Goyal and other senior officials, Special Secretary, Civil Aviation, Suryapal Gangwar said today.

Lucknow: The Centre has given in-principle approval to the proposed Greenfield Airport near Jewar in Gautambuddh Nagar during a steering committee meeting held in New Delhi.



The approval to this effect was given at the meeting yesterday attended by principal secretary (civil aviation) SP Goyal and other senior officials, Special Secretary, Civil Aviation, Suryapal Gangwar said today.



The detailed project report and techno-economic feasibility report for the project has been prepared by Price Waterhouse Coopers.



As per the report, acquisition of 1,441 hectare land in eight villages is proposed for the airport which will be built on PPP mode.



The work for the project will be taken up in four phases at an approximate cost of Rs 15,754 crores, he said.



The airport will have two runways with a capacity to handle 70 million passengers annually and cargo handling capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per year.



Preliminary work on the project had started in April 2017 and it is because of the coordination between the Centre and the state that in-principle approval has been accorded within one year time, he said.



On July 6, 2017, the steering committee had given site clearance to the project , he said.



The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has already been made the nodal agency for this project.



