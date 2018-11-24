Centre Declines Permission To Delhi Health Minister For Australia Visit

Satyendar Jain was to visit Australia on the invitation of the University of Melbourne

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday flayed the BJP government at the Centre after it declined Health Minister Satyendar Jain permission to travel to Australia.

Mr Jain was to visit Australia on the invitation of the University of Melbourne and George Institute in Sydney for a dialogue on 'Mohalla Clinics and the Health Revolution of Delhi' with the Victorian Government, the AAP said in a statement.

The AAP claimed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied him a permission to travel due to a 'political angle'.

"I would like to know the exact reason behind the MEA's political angle," Mr Jain said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to ask as to why the Modi government denied permission. "What is the political angle?" he asked.

The AAP said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not want the Delhi government to showcase its "good work" and hence it denied Jain's visit to Australia.

"The BJP-led Union government has once again shown how much they fear the good work of the Aam Aadmi Party. The meeting had a lot of scope for mutual learning and collaboration in the field of Universal Health Care (UHC)," the AAP said.

The University of Melbourne was scheduled to host a dialogue on health and its diverse aspects with the representatives of the health department of Delhi Government and Victoria Government to explore the possibilities to engage in the field of Public Health and universal health care on November 26 and 27.

"Australia's existing health infrastructure and systems are one of the best in the world. In the meeting, other public health issues like dengue and possible solutions developed by scientists in Australia were to be discussed," the party said.

The AAP said that it becomes quite obvious that the central government is not bothered about the country and is "more interested in crushing their political opponents".